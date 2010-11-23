RHC HOLDING CORP. PURCHASES PROCO SOUND, INC.

JACKSON, MO, NOVEMBER 23, 2010 ― RHC Holding Corp, in conjunction with their financial partners, Midwest Mezzanine Funds and Bush O’Donnell, announced today that they have signed a definitive sale agreement as of November 19, 2010 for the asset purchase of ProCo Sound, Inc.

ProCo Sound, a Michigan-based Corporation founded in 1974, designs and manufactures cable and interfacing products servicing the Retail Music markets as well as the Pro A/V Installation and Broadcast Industries.

RHC Holding Corp. owns and operates six separate companies including The RapcoHorizon Company, which services the Retail Music market and the Professional A/V Installation Market; and Major Custom Cable, which services the DataCom and Telecommunications industries.

“No major changes to ProCo Sound or any RHC company will be implemented at this time,” said Dale Williams, president RHC Holding Corp. “Each RHC Holding Company will champion the philosophy of providing our customers with the best value and most innovative product designs backed by the exemplar customer service to which our dealers have come to depend upon.”