Broadcast International Engages Liolios Group to Lead Investor Relations Program

Salt Lake City, Utah – Broadcast International, Inc. (OTCBB: BCST.OB - News), a leading provider of video management software and services for next-generation video IP networks, has engaged Liolios Group to lead its investor relations and financial communications initiatives.

“Strong demand for our leading IP video delivery technologies has resulted in three consecutive years of revenue growth and major partnerships with companies like Fujitsu, the third largest IT company in the world,” said Rod Tiede, president and CEO of Broadcast International. “Our disruptive and patented CodecSys technology, the only multi-codec compression technology in the market, is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the industry’s rapid transition to IP-based video delivery.

“Given our momentum and the industry dynamics, we believe now is the time to engage a team of experienced IR professionals like Liolios Group to help navigate the capital markets and effectively communicate our story. Liolios Group has expertise in the IP video and digital signage space making them a unique and valuable asset to our company. We will leverage their proven track record of assisting emerging growth companies in building long-term quality relationships with investors, analysts and institutions.”

Liolios Group has begun to collaborate with Broadcast International management to refine and deliver the company’s message to the investment community. Liolios Group plans to schedule a number of conference calls, road shows, and financial conferences for Broadcast International over the next 12 months, targeting key investors and influencers in the financial community.

For additional information about Broadcast International, contact Liolios Group at 949-574-3860 or email BCST@liolios.com.

About Liolios Group

Liolios Group, Inc. is a strategic financial communications firm focused on small-cap companies across a broad range of industry classifications. Liolios Group aims to deliver superior performance in corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, analyst and financial press coverage, and capital attraction. Founded in 1999, Liolios Group executives have extensive experience in finance and investments, and have represented more than 125 global companies in a wide range of industries. For more information about Liolios Group, go to http://www.liolios.com.

About Broadcast International

Broadcast International (BI) is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including IP, digital satellite, Internet streaming and other types of wired/wireless network distribution. BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of rich-media applications and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications. Broadcast International is a public company (OTCBB: BCST.OB - News) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

For more information, visit: www.brin.com and www.codecsys.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth under the caption "Additional Factors That May Affect Our Business" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto. In addition, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

