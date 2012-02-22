Triveni Digital to unveil StreamScope MT-40 4.7

At the 2012 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will introduce the new StreamScope MT-40 4.7 with mobile DTV analysis capabilities.

This release of the company's real-time DTV transport stream analysis and verification solution gives users the ability to monitor multiple terrestrial and mobile transport streams in real time from any location across the network using a single integrated product.

Because the StreamScope MT-40 4.7 provides the same level of analysis for mobile transport streams as it does for terrestrial DTV, broadcasters cannot only view EPG and ESG data sets and program guides, but also verify ATSC, MPEG, A-78, SCTE, DVB-SI, ISDB and ATSC M/H standards and protocols.

The software enables users to monitor mobile video frame timing and structure, parade and ensemble usage, required SCC tables, ESG data and more from one GUI. Ongoing MT-40 software updates from Triveni Digital ensure that users remain equipped to work with the latest DTV technologies.

See Triveni Digital at 2012 NAB Show booth SU5202.