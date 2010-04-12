AJA Teams with CineForm to Enable True Stereo 3D Output from Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro Timelines via Neo3D and KONA 3

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Booth SL920 (April 12, 2010)—AJA Video Systems, a leading manufacturer of professional video interface and conversion solutions, has collaborated with workflow solution developer CineForm to provide Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere and other Mac and Windows-based NLE and effects software users with a variety of unique ways to output stereoscopic 3D material using the AJA KONA 3 video capture card through CineForm’s Neo3D software.

CineForm’s Neo3D software delivers a comprehensive 3D editorial workflow, enabling users to create 3D QuickTime or AVI files that include temporally-aligned left and right eyes and edit 3D projects in real time with full frame rate playback to an external 3D monitor. With expanded support for Neo3D software, AJA KONA 3 enables direct play-out of discrete left eye/right eye images and/or a muxed 3D image. After making the appropriate selection in the CineForm Neo3D software, users with 3D-capable LCD monitors or 3D projectors can view stereo content by configuring the KONA 3 for stereo output via the AJA Control Panel application.

CineForm’s David Taylor, CEO and co-founder, said, "The consumer appetite for 3D is just exploding. With that demand, the opportunities for 3D content creators are enormous — but so are their challenges. The need for efficient 3D editorial workflows is paramount, and it’s exciting for us to work with AJA to extend the 3D viewing capabilities we designed with Neo3D to output and display through KONA, which is such high-quality hardware and a de-facto standard in so many professional workflows.”

Nick Rashby, president of AJA Video Systems, said, “AJA’s goal is to provide affordable, high-quality, reliable hardware for workflows that address all of the industry’s needs. By working closely with CineForm we’ve enabled KONA 3 to support multi-platform stereo 3D output. It’s a key component of AJA’s stereo pipeline, with solutions for acquisition, edit and delivery of 3D material for broadcast and post.”

AJA KONA 3 Mac software with support for CineForm Neo3D is planned for availability in May, with PC support coming Q3 2010, Both will be free downloads for all KONA 3 owners.

About CineForm

CineForm develops compression-based workflow solutions for film and video acquisition, post production, and archive applications. Offering the industry’s highest-fidelity compression, CineForm software products are used by discerning film studios, television producers, and digital media artists to enhance their file-based workflows. CineForm products are available for both end users and OEM integrators, offer cross-platform compatibility, support most camera and file-based sources, and enable 2D and 3D editorial workflows with spatial resolutions up to 8K. For more information, please visit www.cineform.com.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion and Desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website www.aja.com.