Video Technics Releases Version 5.1 at NAB 2010

Atlanta, GA (April 5, 2010) – Video Technics, Inc., continues to add another level of reliability and robustness to their product line with the debut of Apella™ v5.1 at NAB 2010. Being demonstrated at booth # N6812, the new release builds on the success of several new products and client-driven enhancements including:

• The VT HotFolder™ is software dedicated to processing file-based Media ingests through an interactive exchange in which metadata can be customized while media is pushed to the Apella server. Unlike traditional solutions that require a facility to purchase and use proprietary plug-in technology for each application, the VT HotFolder provides a more generic, wider based, and intuitive global solution to handle all file-based imports.

• Full Peer-to-Peer Mirroring – smaller master control environments can achieve a higher level of redundancy at a significantly reduced cost by configuring a server to function as a complete media and metadata mirror. Automatic replication of all data ensures that the two servers are consistently synched without the need for centralized database or storage hardware. Each server can function independently so in addition to maintaining complete redundancy, the master control environment also benefits from an immediate fail-over.

• The second generation of the VT TimeDelay™ software provides strong support for traditional time shifting scenarios and has been enhanced to support other applications such as mission critical and live sports events. A single operator has the ability to control multiple record channels simultaneously and monitor a live event on multiple channels. The VT TimeDelay provides slow motion instant replay during a live sports program or allows for the management of multiple isolated camera feeds for a real-time mission critical event. Users benefit from this intuitive management of multiple channels and easy access and playback of any clip. The VT TimeDelay application ties together capture and playback channels to allow feeds being captured to be played out with a user-specified delay. This application can have unlimited channel groups (each group consists of a record channel and/or playback channel grouped together).

• The VT Record™ software gangs capture channels together to allow feeds being captured; simultaneously begin record of multiple changes with one trigger. Offering desktop streaming E-E, you can see the incoming video feed before a record even starts.

Manish Sachdeva, the Chief Technology Officer for Video Technics, said, “The development strategy at Video Technics has always been client-focused; we continue to respond to the needs of our customers.”

Version 5.1 Feature Highlights

The latest software release builds on the robustness and reliability of the entire product line and adds even more functionality:

• Enhanced QuickTime MOV & MXF Record, Playback, and File Import Features

• Native MXF support for IMX, XDCAM HD, and DCVPRO HD

• Improved VDCP Functionality and 3rd Party Certifications

• Live SDI "E-E" Channel Output Option

• Optimized Record & Playback Proxy Desktop Streaming

• VANC HD/SD Up / Down Closed Caption Conversion (708/608/Line 21)

• Extremely Large Database and Object Browser Support

Andy Tuggle, Vice President of Sales for Video Technics said, “General Managers and Chief Engineers are targeting limited capital expenditures for products and applications that provide the greatest return on their investment. The v 5.1 features meet these investment requirements, and we invite facilities that are looking for a cost-effective and scalable solution to visit us at booth # N6812.”

About Video Technics, Inc.

Video Technics, Inc., a pioneer in revolutionary systems development, supplies the global broadcast industry with innovative, feature-rich workflow solutions built around the company’s IT-based media servers. Video Technics’ Apella™ and NewsFlow™ products streamline the entire production process, and feature inherent proxy editing, embedded ingest/playout tools, and digital asset management. For more information visit: www.videotechnics.com.