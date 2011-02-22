PPC to Highlight Guaranteed Compression Technology for Reliable Systems at CTIA Wireless

PPC(R)

International CTIA Wireless 2011

Booth 3631

PPC

6176 East Molloy Road

East Syracuse, NY 13057-0278

USA

Tel: +1.315.431.7200

Fax: +1.315.431.7201

Website: www.ppc-online.com

PPC Contact:

Matt Read

Marketing Communications Manager

Tel: +1.315.431.7305

E-mail: mread@ppc-online.com

Agency Contact:

Michael Kroll

Wall Street Communications

Tel: +1.919.803.3770

E-mail: michael@wallstcom.com

PPC(R) at International CTIA Wireless 2011:

At International CTIA Wireless 2011, PPC(R) will highlight its guaranteed compression technology for reliable systems. For wireless carriers, PPC's durable, waterproof solutions increase site traffic while drastically reducing dropped calls. On display will be the company's new Weather Protection System(TM) (WPS), a reusable weather-proofing system for a high-stability network in any environment. PPC will also showcase its AllTight(R) and CompPro lines of high-quality connectors, which are designed to excel in harsh operating environments to meet increasing RF electrical performance requirements. In addition, the company's preassembled wireless jumpers will be on display, which increase RF and network reliability while improving efficiency for installers. PPC's solutions ensure a reliable infrastructure and enhanced quality of service for wireless carriers, greatly reducing operational expenses and increasing customer satisfaction.

New PPC(R) Products at International CTIA Wireless 2011:

PPC(R) Weather Protection System(TM)

Designed to work exclusively with the PPC(R) AllTight(R) series of high-quality compression connectors, the Weather Protection System(TM) (WPS) is a patented, reusable weather-proofing system that provides wireless carriers with the ultimate solution for a high-stability, high-performance network in any environment. Composed of a robust rubber silicone that is designed and tested to withstand all operating environments and climates, PPC's WPS protects the AllTight connectors' base metals from exposure to salts and other abrasive particles found in the atmosphere. Most importantly, it protects the jumper-to-TMA/antenna port interface as well as the feeder-to-jumper interface. The system provides additional strain relief between the connector and the cable to extend the life of the connection. Far more effective than taping, PPC's weather-proofing system can be installed or removed in under two minutes in any weather condition, and has no limit to how many times it can be reused. During a maintenance call, the system saves further time for field technicians by providing quick and efficient access to connections for diagnosing problems.

PPC(R) AllTight(R) Connector

The PPC(R) AllTight(R) line of high-quality compression connectors for 50-ohm corrugated and smooth-wall feeders dramatically reduces dropped calls and service visits for wireless carriers, thanks to the unique compression technology employed to fasten the connectors onto transmission cables. AllTight connectors compress on three surfaces: the outer conductor, the back of the jacket, and the center conductor. This creates 100-percent waterproof sealing, thereby reducing downtime and maintenance over a cell site's entire lifecycle. The AllTight connectors feature industry-high pull strength of up to several kN, ensuring the devices will stay firmly in place, and 2X pin strength for superior RF signal performance. A solid one-piece construction enables easy one-minute installation. With no assembly required, AllTight connectors eliminate the potential for loose or lost parts and for problems caused by human error.

PPC(R) CompPro Connector

PPC(R) will also demonstrate the CompPro line of high-quality connectors for 50-ohm braided cable. As with all PPC connectors, the CompPro line offers patented 360-degree compression that seals out moisture, dust, and air, as well as preventing water ingress, thereby reducing service calls, downtime, and maintenance over a cell site's entire lifecycle. The CompPro connectors feature industry-high pull strengths, ensuring the devices will stay firmly in place, and 2X pin strength for superior RF signal performance. A solid one-piece construction enables easy one-minute installation. With no assembly required, CompPro connectors significantly reduce the potential for loose or lost parts.

PPC(R) Wireless Jumpers

PPC(R) will showcase its factory-made wireless jumpers for corrugated and smooth-wall cables at International CTIA Wireless 2011. Allowing installers to connect devices without having to construct the jumpers on site, the units save time and money by improving efficiency while decreasing dropped calls due to failed connections. The 100-percent preassembled cables utilize compression technology to increase RF and network reliability while reducing errors at the site and eliminating the potential for lost parts. This superior mechanical attachment preserves cable corrugations and eliminates movement at the connector/cable junction with 5,400 pounds of force to seal onto the cable and lock all pieces in place. Guaranteed to work or they will be replaced for free, the jumpers are pre-swept for RL and PIM, and they feature an extra-wide built-in moisture seal to reduce water penetration. PPC's wireless jumpers are available in standard lengths, with custom lengths available upon request.

Company Background:

With more patents in connector technology than any other company worldwide, PPC(R) has pioneered many of the advancements available in the industry today and is a proven leader in the design and manufacture of connector and related technology for the telecommunications, satellite, and wireless industries around the globe. PPC's innovations include the universal compression connector, which is widely used by all major cable TV and satellite companies; the Entry Series(TM) solution for multiservice drop installations; the 50-ohm compression connector for the wireless industry; and the only locking HDMI connector for professional and home installation. Headquartered in East Syracuse, N.Y., PPC also has locations in Denver, Toronto, Denmark, St. Kitts, and China. More information is available at www.ppc-online.com.

Photo Links and Captions:

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/PPC/WPS.zip

Caption: PPC(R) Weather Protection System(TM)

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/PPC/AllTight.zip

Caption: PPC(R) AllTight(R) Connector

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/PPC/CompPro.zip

Caption: PPC(R) CompPro Connector

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/PPC/WJ.zip

Caption: PPC(R) Wireless Jumper

Spokesperson Quote:

"PPC's durable, guaranteed solutions eliminate degradation of the connector to bolster network health. The result is that wireless carriers can not only process more calls per minute, but also reduce the number of dropped calls. For contractors who build towers for carriers, PPC's solutions allow them to differentiate themselves from the competition by providing a high-quality product to their customers that eliminates the cost of using poor connections -- including money spent on tower climbers, lost system time, discarded material, and most importantly, unhappy customers," said Paul DeVitto, VP of wireless sales at PPC.