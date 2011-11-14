BEXEL NAMES JOHN MILLS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

BURBANK, CA, NOVEMBER 14, 2011 – Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, announced it has named John Mills as business development manager. In his new position, Mills will manage Bexel's business development for its rental and services companies from Chicago to Seattle and San Francisco.

“John's experience and knowledge of broadcast equipment and sports production makes him a fantastic addition to the Bexel team,” says Scott Nardelli, senior vice president, Bexel. “John's proven track record and critical understanding of our customers and the broadcast services and solutions we can offer them will further strengthen Bexel's position as a leader in the industry."

With more than 25 years of experience, Mills has spent the majority of his career focused on the sports industry. Prior to joining Bexel, he served as the director of product marketing for the Integrated Solutions Group at XOS Digital, where he lead the conceptualization and communications efforts to provide collegiate and professional sports entities with the most up to date technology available to keep their team operations performing at the highest level.

Before his time at XOS, he worked as lead service/field engineer for Sony Broadcast Electronics, and developed the camera color settings that are currently the de facto standard in the National Football League and throughout NCAA football and basketball.

He has supported the video needs of several professional leagues, including the NFL, NFL Europe and MLS. In 1994 Sony selected Mills to be its United States technical representative for the 1994 Winter Olympics. In this role, he provided technical support to the Olympic Television and Radio Association (ORTA). In addition, Mills has provided critical technical support to numerous mobile sports television/radio productions at such key sporting events as the Super Bowl, Indianapolis 500 and NBA Finals.

Additionally, Mills managed the design and installation of several TV production facilities and mobile production trucks during his time at Sony. For more than 15 years he supported systems for numerous post-production facilities and national television shows, including Oprah, Jenny Jones and Jerry Springer.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £309 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.