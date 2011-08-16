HARMAN’s Lexicon Components and Plug-ins Are Integral Sonic Tools At New York’s Jungle City Studios

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Described as “one of the most impressive new studios in New York in years” by The New York Times, Jungle City Studios is bucking the trend in an era when more and more musicians are turning to laptop, home and project studio recording. Owned by Alicia Keys’ engineer Ann Minicieli and designed by renowned acoustician John Storyk, Jungle City Studios boasts interior décor that has more in common with a five-star hotel than the utilitarian look of most recording studios, along with three rooms’ worth of rare, vintage and cutting-edge gear including a host of HARMAN Lexicon components and plug-ins.

The studio is equipped with the Lexicon PCM96 Stereo Reverb/Effects Processor, PCM96 Surround Reverb/Effects Processor and PCM Native Effects Plug-In Bundle, along with legacy products like the 960L Digital Effects System, M480L Reverb/Effects Processor and others. Jungle City engineers who frequently use Lexicon include Minicieli, Ken “Duro” Ifill, Jordan “DJ Swivel” Young and Tony Maserati to name a few. Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Swizz Beatz, Jay Sean, Kelly Clarkson and Ne-Yo are just some of the artists who have used the Lexicon gear and recorded at Jungle City Studios.

“As any pro will tell you, Lexicon products have been a recording studio standard for ages, because of their lush, inimitable sound,” noted James Spano, Manager of Jungle City Studios. “When Ann built this facility, it was a given that Lexicon gear would be a part of it. But that’s not the whole story – our clients and engineers enjoy the useful features like the ability to save and load presets, the complete control of a wide range of sonic parameters, the multiple stereo options for using different reverbs on different tracks simultaneously and the many other benefits.”

“Most of the engineers who have worked at Jungle City have tried the software reverbs that the Lexicon plug-ins have to offer,” continued Spano. “Their ease of use and consistent user interface make for an easy transition for any engineer who has been comfortable with Lexicon hardware. But most importantly, these engineers approve of the sound quality, which is sometimes not the case when hardware makes the jump to software.”

DJ Swivel pointed out, “I mix almost exclusively in the box (on a computer), but was never able to find a plug-in reverb solution that satisfied me sonically until the PCM Native Reverb Plug-In Bundle. It’s also really convenient. It completely eliminates the necessity of having to recall settings for a mix – the sound I want is there, instantly.”

As Duro noted, “I’m extremely particular about the quality of the reverbs I use on my productions. Competitors have come out with reverbs with algorithms that supposedly were the same as Lexicon – but I could hear the difference. I can tell when the Lexicon plug-in is being used. No other reverb is as transparent.”

For more information about Jungle City Studios, please contact www.junglecitystudios.com

