Primestream Joins the Adobe CS6 Road Show

Free Traveling Seminar Gives Video Professionals an Overview of Newly Designed CS6

MIAMI -- May 16, 2012 -- Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, will take part in the Adobe(R) Creative Suite(R) 6 Production Premium Road Show in June. The show will travel throughout North America to educate current and aspiring digital video professionals on the capabilities of Creative Suite 6 (CS6), including complete integration with Primestream's FORK(TM) software platform for managing and automating broadcast workflows. The free, in-depth seminars will take place June 5-30 in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

"Primestream recently unveiled an enhanced level of integration between the newly designed CS6 and our FORK software," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream president and CEO. "We encourage our FORK customers to attend this free event to learn how to get the most out of CS6-FORK integration. It's a great opportunity to get a thorough overview of the new features that are built into the upcoming release of Adobe's acclaimed video-editing software."

Primestream will support the Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C., events with a training session titled "Production Workflows Using Adobe Prelude and Adobe Premiere Pro CS6," which will teach mid- to large-sized companies how to increase production output with workflow tools. The presentation will be recorded and streamed via Adobe TV to Road Show seminars in the other five cities. Primestream will also participate in a panel discussion titled "Optimized for Performance."

A complete Road Show schedule is available at www.adobecs6roadshow.com. More information about Primestream and its B4M FORK products is available at www.b4m.com or www.primestream.com.

About Primestream

Primestream broadcast software solutions offer a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based video content. Features include media asset management (MAM), editing, logging, playback, publishing to the web, smartphone video contribution, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the B4M FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(R), ControlStation(TM), and the cloud-based FORK Xchange(TM) Suite. Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink services providers, online digital media operations, and production/postproduction facilities.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/FORK_AdobePremierePro.zip