Net Insight Demonstrates Live 3D and 4K Broadcast at the 2010 NAB Show

Joint demonstration with Band Pro showcases 100 percent QoS for media-rich transport using new SDI Frame Store functionality

Net Insight, a leading developer of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, will run live 3D and 4K broadcasts simultaneously over a demonstration network with Band Pro Film & Digital at the NAB Show 2010. This demonstration will showcase Net Insight’s Nimbra Platform’s new SDI Frame Store functionality for phase alignment.

The 3D demonstration will broadcast a live 3D feed from a camera in Band Pro booth (C10308) to a 3D monitor in the Net Insight booth (SU3323). The transport is accomplished through two HD-SDI streams, one for the left eye and one for the right, over Net Insight’s 8 x 3 Gbps Video Access Module. This module has the rare capability of supporting 3G-SDI, double that of HD-SDI 1.485 Gbps. At the receiving end, the two HD-SDI streams are multiplexed to a 3D picture.

In addition, Band Pro will broadcast a full 4K video feed from a video server at its booth to a monitor in Net Insight’s booth. This high quality video will be sent over eight HD-SDI streams. The eight video feeds transport different portions of the picture and are multiplexed to the 4K video image in the Net Insight booth.

Join Net Insight at stand SU3323 for a walk-through of the 3D broadcast and 4K broadcast demonstrations and learn how the new Frame Store functionality on the Nimbra Platform ensures the phase alignment needed for the transport of media-rich content such as 3D and 4KHD.