LECTROSONICS DEBUTS QUADRA DIGITAL WIRELESS MONITOR

Rio Rancho, NM – WNAMM booth # 6329, Hall A… Lectrosonics, recognized the world over as a leading manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products, is pleased to introduce the Quadra digital wireless monitor (IEM) system at Winter NAMM. Consisting of the M4R belt-pack diversity receiver and the M4T half-rack transmitter, the new Quadra system features digital RF modulation, two or four channels of 24-bit/48 kHz digital audio, analog or digital inputs, and a unique mixing interface for users. The Quadra system operates in the license-free ISM (industrial, scientific, and medical) band between 902-928 MHz and has a throughput latency of 1 ms for the analog inputs and less than 0.5 ms for the digital inputs.

The M4R diversity belt-pack receiver features a user-friendly interface with a high-resolution, backlit LCD and membrane switches. A four-channel mixer enables the performer to tailor the mix in real time, based on what is sent to the transmitter from the monitor console. Several channel setups and knob configurations are available, providing users with a variety of choices as to how the system operates. The M4R runs for 6 hours on three alkaline AA batteries.

The M4T half-rack transmitter features transmission power of 200 mW for extended operating range. Locking XLR connectors facilitates up to four channels of either analog or digital (AES/EBU) audio sources to be applied to the transmitter. A large, high-resolution, backlit LCD and large membrane switches provide an intuitive interface that is operable even in the most challenging environments. The included hardware supports rack-mounting of two M4T units together in a 1RU configuration. A USB jack provides for future firmware updates in the field. The M4T operates on AC mains power, avoiding the use of a wall-wart.

“We have been asked repeatedly for many years to make an IEM system,” states Karl Winkler, director of business development at Lectrosonics. "We didn't want to make a 'me-too' product, though. Instead, we based the Quadra system on our own D4 digital wireless platform, which has already been proven for film and TV production." Winkler continues, “With ultra-low latency, digital audio, and four channels, I’m confident we have a unique solution for the touring market. Furthermore, by virtue of its use of the license-free ISM band between 902-928 MHz, the Quadra can be added to most existing wireless microphone installations without 'stepping on' what is already in place."

The Lectrosonics Quadra digital wireless monitor (IEM) system carries the following pricing:

• M4T transmitter MSRP: $2875

• M4R receiver: $1765

The system will be available in February, 2011.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

