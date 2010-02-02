Webinar Set For Dante-MY16-AUD Card With Audinate and Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems

BUENA PARK, Calif.⎯ Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. and Audinate have announced an informational Webinar on March 3 that will provide a technical understanding on the new Dante-MY16-AUD card and Dante solution. Aimed at end users, audio consultants, contractors, and rental houses, the online seminar will provide a clear understanding of how best to utilize the Audinate card with Yamaha digital mixing products fitted with the Dante-MY16-AUD in order to maximize the use of networking capabilities. Hosted by Audinate at the company’s headquarters in Australia, the Webinar will take place at 1:00 pm (PST) and 4:00 pm (EST).

“We expect the Webinar to be very beneficial,” states Marc Lopez, Marketing Manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “The session will serve as a valuable resource for customers who have recently purchased or are considering purchasing the Dante-MY16-AUD card.”

The Webinar will start with an overview of the Dante networking solution, followed by a detailed discussion on installing, configuring and networking multiple Dante-MY16-AUD cards. The Dante Virtual Soundcard included with each Dante-MY16-AUD card purchase will be of particular interest to those that require assistance with multi-track audio recording. A demonstration will also be given on the proper connection of each card from the Yamaha digital product to Dante-enabled devices from other manufacturers.

“We are very pleased with how the Dante-MY16-AUD card is already bringing the advantages of the Dante solution to many Yamaha digital customers,” says Ashesh Doshi, Director of Marketing at Audinate.

The Webinar will be followed by a question and answer period with Audinate and Yamaha staff.

Further information and registration details for the Webinar can be found at https://www1.gotomeeting.com/register/819595329.

-END-

About Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc.:

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. (YCAS) provides a full line of integrated professional audio products offering complete systems solutions for the broadcast, sound reinforcement/installed sound, touring, commercial recording, and post production markets. With the addition of NEXO to the product line, the company remains the official U.S. and Canadian distributor for all NEXO speaker models. YCAS offers comprehensive in-house and field product training for its customers, a dedicated dealer network, and 24/7 technical support.