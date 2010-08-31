Lightware Introduces Dual Link DVI-Over-Twisted Pair Extenders

Lightware U.S.A., the US distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering, has begun shipping the new DVI-TP-TX200DL and DVI-TP-RX100DL transceivers, an efficient solution for converting the DUAL LINK DVI signal to twisted pair and extending the video signal. Applications for the products include high-resolution video signal transmission, custom resolution and refresh-rate EDID emulation, and ground loop isolation; the transceivers are designed for a diverse marketplace, including rental and staging, fixed installations, digital signage and conference rooms and classrooms.

The Dual Link DVI-over-twisted pair extenders transmit dual link DVI-D signals over two CAT5, CAT6 or CAT7 cables; accessible distances depend on the quality of the cable used and signal resolution. The products can be used in conjunction with Lightware's dual link matrix switchers or deployed on their own.

Lightware's TP-DL series transceivers support the highest resolutions up to 4K, including 720p, 1080p and 2K HD. Transmission for 1920x1080p is 50 meters with one CATx cable; for 2560x1600 it is 50 meters with two CATx cables.

The DVI-TP-TX200DL transmitter includes an EDID Manager and built-in DVI distribution amplifier for local monitor output. Only two CAT cables are needed for Dual Link DVI signal transmission: There is no need for a third CAT cable to transmit EDID. If a lower-resolution, single link signal is transmitted, only one CAT cable is required between the transmitter and the receiver.

The DVI-TP-RX100DL is a high-performance, Dual Link twisted pair receiver featuring the TMDS Pixel Accurate ReClocking function that eliminates pixel errors such as noise, jitter skew and loss of sync from the video signal. The receiver's built-in cable equalization circuit has two modes. For shorter cables, Auto EQ can provide the necessary equalization level; for longer cables Manual EQ may be necessary. A 25-turn potentiometer allows for manual settings between 0 and +40dB.

The products also offer a locking DC connector for a secure power connection and source detection and monitor detection LED.

