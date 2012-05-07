Broadcast Pix systems move to Windows 7 platforms with Intel quad-core processors

Broadcast Pix featured the newly shipping Granite and Mica Video Control Centers based on new high-performance hardware platforms with Intel quad-core technology running Microsoft Windows 7, as well as expanded enterprise-class storage at the 2012 NAB Show. The company also highlighted its Video Control Center 3.0 software.

Unlike traditional video production switchers, Broadcast Pix systems also handle file-based content and data streams. The new platforms and Windows 7 software enhance file management, system performance and system robustness, while providing familiar Windows 7 tools. Video Control Center 3.0 features optimized touch-screen control, and Windows 7 enables dual touch-screen control for enhanced flexibility.

Granite’s standard configuration now includes redundant power for both the Granite Server and its companion Granite Switcher. Additionally, Granite’s integrated Clip Store capacity has been doubled, providing up to 60 hours of storage, and a new premium storage option provides up to 180 hours of redundant RAID 5 storage.