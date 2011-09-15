Digital Rapids debuts Transcode Manager 2.0

Digital Rapids unveiled its next-generation solution for automated, high-volume media processing with the debut of the 2.0 version of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager software at IBC2011.

Powered by the company’s new Kayak application platform, Transcode Manager 2.0 builds on the quality, format flexibility and performance of Transcode Manager. New features include intelligent, logic-driven workflow automation, dynamic licensing and elastic scalability with support for both on-premises and external clouds.

Transcode Manager 2.0 features decision-based process automation capabilities that seamlessly blend advanced analysis, logic branching, metadata handling and media transformation to enable intelligent, adaptive workflows. Using the included Kayak Designer, users can visually define powerful workflows combining video and audio manipulations, compression, visual monitoring and publishing.