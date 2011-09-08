Ericsson to offer new approach to linear multi-screen TV

At IBC2011, Ericsson will launch a new approach to linear multi-screen television, combining hardware and software to provide a powerful and flexible approach to the growing multi-screen market.

The solution enables processing of hundreds of channels into thousands of adaptive streaming profiles. The Ericsson SPR1200 Multiscreen Stream Processor, a true hardware approach to multi-screen compression, is combined with the Ericsson NPR1200 Multiscreen Network Processor, a dense software-based adaptive streaming segmentation and encryption processor, designed to track dynamic updates in adaptive streaming formats and DRM systems.

The company’s new additions to its Multi-platform Stream Processor family provide operators with a next-generation platform for delivering linear content to future devices, enabling TV service providers to meet increasingly high demands for quality and video resolution, said Giles Wilson, Ericsson head of technology, solution area TV.

