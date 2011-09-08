David Cox joins Autoscript

David Cox has been appointed key accounts manager teleprompting specialist for Autoscript, the company said.

Cox brings more than 22 years of experience to his new role, having represented several other Vitec Group brands, including Anton/Bauer, OConnor, Sachtler and Vinten.

Prior to joining the Autoscript sales team, Cox spent the last seven years as Camera Dynamics’ Midwest regional sales manager, providing ENG/EFP camera support solutions to broadcast news operations and video production professionals.

See Autoscript at IBC2011 Stand 11.D61a.