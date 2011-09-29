Colorfront introduces On-Set Dailies enhancements

At IBC2011, Colorfront unveiled its latest version of On-Set Dailies (OSD), the company's digital dailies system with new features adding capabilities for stereographic analysis, workflow and grading.

Colorfront featured a new waveform and histogram analysis tools for OSD, which supports for intuitive presentation of stereoscopic parameters. The stereography toolset in OSD also has been extended, offering real-time stereo ProRes, ARRIRAW and R3D EPIC support.

OSD's versatility is enhanced with support for ARRI ALEXA Look Files with end-to-end color look management, from on set, near set and in post. Floating point IIF/ACES and OpenEXR file format projects are supported with the flexible pipeline for emerging digital camera workflows in primetime television, as well as feature films.

OSD now accepts ARRI DCS lens metadata, features embedded audio and metadata support for QuickTime and R3D media, and offers chaptered QuickTime rendering with time code and MXF audio rendering for enhanced Avid editorial workflows.