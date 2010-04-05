The FCC is hiring engineers
According to the blog site marcus-spectrum.com, the FCC is finally hiring some engineers. The FCC’s job site shows four openings for engineering positions.
The jobs listed include:
New media technology specialist
Salary range: $42,209.00 to $54,875.00
Two vacancies in Washington, D.C., metro area
Supervisory electronics engineer (branch chief)
Salary range: $123,758.00 to $155,500.00
Vacancy in Washington, D.C., metro area
Electronics engineer
Salary range: $71,901.00 to $111,148.00
Vacancy in Northern Georgia
Electronics engineer (RF specialist)
Salary range: $89,033.00 to $136,771.00
Vacancy in Washington, D.C., metro area
Of course, if you’re an out-of-work attorney, the FCC has three openings, all of which pay way more than the engineering slots. Go figure.
See my earlier blog post on the FCC’s continuing lack of engineering expertise.
