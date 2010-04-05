The FCC is hiring engineers

According to the blog site marcus-spectrum.com, the FCC is finally hiring some engineers. The FCC’s job site shows four openings for engineering positions.

The jobs listed include:

New media technology specialist

Salary range: $42,209.00 to $54,875.00

Two vacancies in Washington, D.C., metro area

Supervisory electronics engineer (branch chief)

Salary range: $123,758.00 to $155,500.00

Vacancy in Washington, D.C., metro area

Electronics engineer

Salary range: $71,901.00 to $111,148.00

Vacancy in Northern Georgia

Electronics engineer (RF specialist)

Salary range: $89,033.00 to $136,771.00

Vacancy in Washington, D.C., metro area

Of course, if you’re an out-of-work attorney, the FCC has three openings, all of which pay way more than the engineering slots. Go figure.

See my earlier blog post on the FCC’s continuing lack of engineering expertise.