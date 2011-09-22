Rohde & Schwarz unveils DVMS-B40 IP option for transport stream monitoring

At IBC2011, Rohde & Schwarz featured its new R&S DVMS-B40 IP option for the R&S DVMS family of compact monitoring solutions.

The new option helps network operators achieve maximum operational reliability when feeding transport streams over IP networks. Depending on the model, up to four signals can be measured simultaneously in a compact, one HU unit. The entire R&S DVMS family comes with an easy-to-use user interface.

In digital TV networks, IP is increasingly used to feed transmitter sites. Rohde & Schwarz has developed the R&S DVMS-B40 option to provide comprehensive monitoring and detailed analysis of these IP signals. This option monitors all relevant quality parameters in the IP transmission. It performs a detailed check of up to four transport streams simultaneously.

If one of the transmitted transport streams is faulty, the new option can extract this stream and transmit it to the central monitoring station, also over IP.