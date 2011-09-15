Chyron introduces Axis World Graphics to Europe

Chyron unveiled its Axis World Graphics platform, a cloud-based graphics creation system designed specifically for broadcasters, to the European market at IBC2011.

Axis World Graphics simplifies, streamlines and facilitates the graphics creation process, enabling reporters, production assistants and news producers to create broadcast-quality graphics using their own graphics package.

Axis World Graphics features enhanced tools for news graphics creation, electronic order management and asset management. Combining technology and functionality, proven integration, and point-and-click customization, Axis World Graphics allows users to create templates in Chyron’s Lyric PRO 8 software, further streamlining integration within the broadcaster’s existing workflow or within Chyron’s BlueNet workflow.

The company also demonstrated its new RenderBox technology, which seamlessly integrates BlueNet graphics creation workflows with third-party applications, such as Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects and even Adobe Photoshop.