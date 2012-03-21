The IABM opens U.S. office

Looking to expand its presence in the U.S., and with a growing North American member base, the IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) has opened a new office in California, and appointed Holly Cuellar to run it, as membership coordinator for North America.

Cuellar is the first point of contact for any IABM queries in North America and will also work closely with Joe Zaller, the IABM's market development officer for North America. The new IABM U.S. office address is 826 Orange Avenue, #488, Coronado, CA 92118. Tel: (619) 339-4982.