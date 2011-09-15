TVU Networks introduces lightweight camera-mount uplink station

TVU Networks introduced the TVUPack Mini, a small, lightweight portable live video transmission system that uses one or more wireless data cards to broadcast live events in HD or SD from virtually any location direct to Web at IBC2011.

The Mini weighs less than 2lbs and is designed to fit with a variety of camera setups. The Mini can be used as a standalone unit, in a belt or shoulder-mounted case, or can be mounted directly to a camera between the camera and its battery using industry-standard VMount or Gold Mount battery plates.

Simple to use with one-button push, the Mini offers low power consumption to extend battery life and is cloud-enabled. The product will be available in the fourth quarter of the year.