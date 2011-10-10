Join Broadcast Engineering for a one day conference on Workflow - October 18th in Chicago

Take your Understanding of IT-Based Workflows to the Next Level

As a broadcast and production professional, you’re facing the challenges of programming more channels as efficiently as possible. While the ongoing transition from tape- to IT-based solutions makes this goal more realistic, it's important to know how to leverage these new IT-based solutions to produce a streamlined workflow.

Get the education you need with Broadcast Engineering's one day training seminar, Today's Workflow: Leveraging Automation and IT-based Tools to Boost Productivity. Designed to give you clear, to-the-point information on the details and nuances of implementing file-based workflows to maximize efficiency, this is an event you can’t afford to miss.

To View Agenda:http://broadcastengineering.com/events/workflowlive

Register Now:https://www.acteva.com/booking.cfm?bevaID=222596 USE CODE: BEFREE

Brought to you by our sponsors: Chyron, Isilon, Aspera, Front Porch Digital, Wide Orbit and Cisco