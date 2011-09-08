Chyron unveils LEX3.1 on-air graphics system with stereoscopic 3-D support

At IBC2011, Chyron will highlight its newly announced LEX3.1, the latest release of its on-air graphics system, which now offers free support for stereoscopic 3-D.

LEX3.1 is designed to meet the current performance requirements of users ranging from smaller sports broadcasters to national broadcast groups, as well as to give them the future opportunity to launch stereoscopic 3-D broadcasting, said Peter Morrone, Chyron SVP of engineering.

The LEX3.1 system delivers a seamless workflow from graphic creation to playout; real-time 2-D/3-D animation; and a host of hardware and software features, including 2-D and 3-D object import, advanced text and image effects, clip playout, and Chyron's Intelligent Interface and DB Link update. In fast-paced live coverage, the LEX3.1 system's template-based text and graphics enable instant updates from data feeds and databases.

See Chyron at IBC2011 Stand 7.D11.