iStopMotion Clicks Ahead to Version 2.8

Apply Tilt Shift and other filters to your previously recorded time-lapse sequences upon import to iStopMotion; Under-the-hood tune-ups enhance quality of your animations; Russian localization now available

Puchheim, Germany – June 21, 2011 – Boinx Software rolls out iStopMotion 2.8, the latest upgrade to its popular stop motion animation software. Headlining the list of new features and improvements is iStopMotion’s new ability to apply filters to imported images. Boinx engineers also went under-the-hood in version 2.8 to restore Canon DSLR camera functionality that was lost with the Mac® OS X 10.6.5 system update, as well as make major improvements to color management. Rounding out the updates in version 2.8 is the software’s localization of the Russian language.

"Sometimes, a customer reports what seems to be a minor bug and it looks like a totally trivial thing. Then we dive in and discover a much better way to do things, which leads to dramatic improvements," comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO of Boinx Software. "With iStopMotion 2.8, this happened when a small color matching problem was reported. Now, the color is handled much better throughout all areas of the program, leading to better animation results."

Have existing time-lapse sequences you’d like to work with in iStopMotion? In version 2.8, all filters, such as the popular Tilt Shift effect, can now be applied to previously-recorded time-lapse footage shot with stand-alone DSLR cameras directly upon import. Just drag and drop the images from your camera onto an iStopMotion document and the Tilt Shift effect will be applied to all images, while a time-lapse movie is created at the same time.

Availability and Pricing

iStopMotion 2.8 is available now at http://boinx.com/download/#istopmotion or via the Mac App Store. The updated to version 2.8 is free for all current owners of a valid iStopMotion 2 license. A built-in assistant will guide users through the process of acquiring the proper license. iStopMotion 2.8 Home is available for $49.99, iStopMotion 2.8 Express is available for $99.99 and iStopMotion 2.8 Pro is available for $499.99. (Price quoted in US$ excl. sales tax or VAT as applies. Check the Kagi Store for quotes in local currencies.) For all purchase options see http://boinx.com/istopmotion/buy.

About iStopMotion

Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time-lapse capture, and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. iStopMotion 2.8 is available in three flavors: Home, Express and Pro. The Home edition is for the casual user, the typical family where the parents want to have fun with the kids while providing them with a productive, creative and educational experience. The Express version appeals to the animation aficionado, who wants the features of the Pro version except those only needed in a professional production environment. The Pro version is for the professional animator who uses iStopMotion in a production workflow, creating animations for commercials, music videos or in HD resolution.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com

