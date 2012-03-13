ScheduALL streamlines transmission bookings

ScheduALL, a Hollywood, Fla.-based provider of Enterprise Resource Management software, is expanding its reach while helping others utilize its cloud-based technology to manage and coordinate remotely located resources and grow their business.

Where its software— used within the media, broadcast and transmission industries—was once optimized for in-house production and post facilities resource coordination, the company has evolved to leverage first the Internet and now cloud-based access to the software from anywhere in the world.

With this global opportunity in mind, ScheduALL has announced a strategic partnership with the World Teleport Association (WTA) that will allow WTA members (transmission service providers) to showcase their resource inventories such as bandwidth, trucks and teleport packages to more than 1,200 ScheduALL media and broadcast customers around the world. The goal is to stimulate usage of ScheduALL’s cloud-based scheduling platform called AVvA, which makes booking transmission sessions faster and easier.

AVvA is being made available for free to WTA members. It allows users to post (and promote) their offerings so other WTA members or ScheduALL customers can rapidly search, source and subscribe to inventories and make bookings in real time.

Since 1985, the World Teleport Association (WTA) has been the only trade association that focuses on the business of satellite communications from the ground up. At the core of its membership are the world's most innovative operators of teleports, from independents to multinationals, niche service providers to global hybrid carriers.

Interested parties can sign up to the AVvA service online.