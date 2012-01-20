VidTrans 2012 Conference set

The Video Services Forum has released a preliminary program for its annual VidTrans 2012 “Content in Motion” Conference and Exposition, to be held at the New Orleans Marriott, February 28-March 1, 2012. This year’s conference will feature 20 technical papers plus a special panel discussion on the future of professional media transport.

Highlighted paper topics include the new national network being constructed for CBC/Radio-Canada, a presentation from Microsoft about DASH streaming, a presentation about IEEE 802 AVB Audio Video Bridging for intra-studio transport, an analysis of multi-generational encoding with H.264 and JPEG2000, and a tutorial about over-the-top video for broadcast engineers. An optional pre-conference session entitled “Foundations of IP Video” will cover compression, MPEG transport streams, IP encapsulation and error correction in a two-hour session.

In addition to technical sessions, the conference also showcases some of the latest applications, technologies and products in its exhibit hall. The exhibition features an opening night reception on Tuesday, February 28. The exhibits will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 28-29.

Founded in 1997, the Video Services Forum is an international association composed of service providers, users and manufacturers dedicated to interoperability, quality metrics and education for video networking technologies.

More information about attending or exhibiting at the conference is available online.