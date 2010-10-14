White Mark Ltd and Hogarth Worldwide Install a New Post Production Facility at JWT

Advertising implementation agency Hogarth Worldwide, in conjunction with acoustic and studio design consultancy White Mark Ltd, has installed an in-house post production facility at the London offices of advertising agency JWT.

Both Hogarth Worldwide and JWT are part of the WPP Group, one of the world's largest communications services groups, which consists of a wide range of advertising, marketing and communications companies.

Hogarth Worldwide’s technical expertise plays a major part in powering in-agency facilities for WPP. Hogarth’s CTO Mark Keller has extensive experience in designing and implementing production facilities. Prior to joining Hogarth Worldwide, he was responsible for the design and implementation of The Digital Lab, the world's first in-agency, all digital, tapeless, post-production facility. More recently he worked with White Mark Ltd to install state-of-the-art post production facilities at Hogarth’s Shaftesbury Avenue headquarters in London.

“The facilities we have built for JWT will provide support for agency staff while they are pitching for new business and during the primary creative processes,” Mark Keller explains. “We have installed direct links with the existing facilities at Hogarth Worldwide, which include ten video edit suites and a 5.1 surround sound dubbing suite for television advertising projects. This enables work to be easily moved between the two premises, which assists workflow and gives JWT staff access to a much bigger, multi-disciplined post production environment, as and when they need it.”

An entire floor at JWT’s premises in London’s Knightsbridge was redesigned to make room for JWT Transmission. This new division comprise an open studio area with workstations for nine people, two production areas, two broadcast edit suites, a print room, a cutting room and a machine room.

White Mark Ltd was given the task of building JWT Transmission on the basis of Keller’s previous good experience with the company.

Keller explains. “The White Mark team have a very positive attitude and over the years we have developed a good working relationship, which enables us to complete projects quickly and efficiently. White Mark’s architect Derek Buckingham is adept at turning my design scribbles into reality and no matter what difficulties we encounter they have the technical expertise to devise good, workable solutions. This particular project involved the complete strip-out of an entire floor and took three months from start to finish. In terms of interior design we have gone for a very simple, industrial look with lots of exposed steel which gives it a very modern feel.”

Andy Smith, Operations Director at JWT London, adds: “We aimed to create a creative destination for JWT employees. White Mark certainly achieved that.”

White Mark specialises in production facilities for music recording and the film and television industries. It has designed and supervised the construction of more than 170 audio production suites worldwide, including over 100 in London’s Soho alone.

White Mark’s Managing Director David Bell says: “JWT Transmission is the fourth project we have undertaken with Mark and it underscores the importance we have always placed on developing good customer relationships.”

-ends-