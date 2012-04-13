WDRB-TV migrates to file-based NVerzion automation

WDRB-TV, the Fox affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky, has deployed a new scalable, file-based system from NVerzion, a provider of television station automation, to manage and process video content for its two on-air channels.

The 90 percent tapeless workflow offers the station financial savings by reducing personnel and tape costs, NVerzion said.

The new automation system provides the broadcaster with a seamless on-air transition between content and commercials through a redundant architecture that duplicates each piece of video content, thus preventing the station from going off air.

NVerzion’s NControlMC transmission playlists control the station’s master control outputs and efficiently manage the playout of live and recorded material. The station can modify its playlists at the time of transmission and automatically recalculate scheduling on the fly, as changes are made.

NVerzion designed a customized solution that allows the station to control its legacy routing system for satellite acquisition through a combination of the company’s NTime satellite record scheduler and EMC Router. The station can schedule and control machines, routers, satellites sources, GPOs, delegation and archiving days, months or even years in advance.

An NVerzion NCompass platform manages file-based content received through a variety of content delivery systems such as PitchBlue, Pathfire, Centaur, On The Spot Media, DG Spotbox and Extreme Reach.

Transcoding is performed with metadata utilizing a common user interface. The station can now move specific content from different delivery systems both manually and automatically. This reduces the amount of time it takes to get a piece of video content on air.

Utilizing the scalable nature of NVerzion automation, WDRB plans to support two additional side channels later this year and has purchased a 35 TB TeraStore nearline storage archive system for file-based management of the video servers.

Available in 3RU (12 drives), 4RU (16 drives), 5RU (24 drives) and 9RU (48 drives) configurations, NVerzion’s TeraStore performs faster-than-real-time data transfers so that stations can quickly retrieve and manage video assets.