Gefen to unveil 32 x 32 DVI matrix switcher

Gefen will unveil several new products at IBC2011 including the 32 x 32 DVI matrix switcher, a mini signal generator for HDMI 3DTV and 4 x 1 DisplayPort KVM switcher.

The 32 x 32 DVI matrix allows any type of switching between 32 computers and 32 displays. Any one-to-one or one-to-many distribution can be controlled by front-panel selector, RS-232, IR remote or any Web browser.

The mini signal generator for HDMI 3DTV is a portable device that works with all displays and projectors using HDMI, supplying numerous test patterns for calibrating video performance, HDCP verification and all aspects of HDTV, including 3-D TV.

The 4 x 1 DisplayPort KVM switcher provides access to four computers from the same monitor, using the same USB keyboard/mouse. Users switch between computers by IR remote, front panel selector or RS-232 port.

See Gefen at IBC2011 Stand 7.B30.