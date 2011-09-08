Alfacam adds to Grass Valley camera lineup for new Indian sports coverage

Alfacam, operators of one of the largest outside broadcast fleet in Europe, is continuing its global expansion with major sporting contracts in India. As with all of Alfacam’s projects, the coverage depends upon Grass Valley cameras, including the LDK 8000 Elite and LDK 8300 Live Super Slo-Mo HD cameras.

Alfacam has had several flypacks, operated by Alfacam, based in India since the last quarter of 2010, covering international cricket tours, including teams from Australia and New Zealand. The company is also responsible for much of the coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) competitions, which required it to add a number of flypacks to its equipment roster in India.

Alfacam recently signed a contract with local production company Nimbus Sport to cover almost 750 cricket matches over the next three years. Each game requires between 22 and 30 Grass Valley cameras.

