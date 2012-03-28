MultiDyne(R) Introduces the FS-6000 Fiber-Saver, Portable CWDM Remapper/Multiplexer

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- March 28, 2012 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today introduced the FS-6000 Fiber-Saver, a portable CWDM remapper/multiplexer that transports up to six digital optical or six SDI signals over a single fiber, allowing users to transport additional signals easily in situations where there are an insufficient amount of available fibers.

Using the FS-6000 Fiber-Saver, a user can input any digital optical signal, with a data rate of up to 4.25Gb/sec, to be received and retransmitted at a CWDM wavelength and launched into the CWDM multiplexer. At the other end of the link, the signal is then demultiplexed and restored, eliminating the need for wavelength-specific units in CWDM applications. By receiving and retransmitting the optical signal, the FS-6000 Fiber-Saver offers a fresh optical budget that can transmit signals over even longer distances. It can also easily combine up to six uncompressed 3Gb/sec SDI signals onto a single fiber, ensuring a pristine signal through the use of built-in reclockers.

Used as a stand-alone device or rackmounted with up to three units per 1-RU, the FS-6000 Fiber-Saver provides optimized fiber delivery in both permanent infrastructures and remote venues -- all from a small, portable footprint. The flexible unit can be integrated with any fiber-optic broadcast equipment and works with any digital optical signal, including older multimode systems and MADI audio signals, extending the life of legacy fiber equipment.

"The FS-6000 Fiber-Saver is the industry's first portable solution that maximizes a broadcaster's signal counts using fewer fibers. It is the perfect addition to a fiber-based HD flypack where reducing fiber count is essential to lower overall costs," said Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne. "The fact that it can easily be integrated with any manufacturer's fiber products truly makes it a cost-effective tool for high-quality fiber signal transport, one that we believe will dramatically simplify our customers' everyday jobs."

Ideal for sports broadcasting, shared control rooms, remote studios/STLs, telemedicine, distance learning, corporate A/V, and stadium and campus fiber infrastructures, the FS-6000 Fiber-Saver comes with a seven-year warranty, making it the most economical way to maximize current fiber usage while providing additional capacity for the future.

