Sign up for the June “Mobile DTV Tech Essentials” conference produced by Open Mobile Video Coalition and Broadcast Engineering Magazine

The Open Video Mobile Coalition (OMVC) and Broadcast Engineering magazine today announced plans to jointly produce a one-day technical conference designed to provide television station, group and network engineers with the knowledge needed to ensure successful deployment of Mobile DTV service as part of their digital TV transmissions.

“Broadcast Engineering LIVE: Mobile DTV Tech Essentials, Rolling Out TV on the Go” at Manhattan’s New Yorker Hotel on June 28 will include the debut of a new prediction methodology developed by OMVC’s engineering experts that will enable TV stations to adequately design their systems for maximum coverage using the OMVC Radio-Frequency Propagation Algorithm developed over the past year. Engineers will also have access to the latest recommendations for Electronic Service Guides that help viewers find channels as well as station engineering best practices for Mobile DTV broadcasts.

With six highly informative sessions on separate technical aspects of Mobile DTV deployment, the sessions will be led by experts from the television station engineering, television consultant and vendor communities who will present specific and practical technical information to guide television engineers as they make Mobile DTV a reality.

“Mobile DTV is already available from some 75 broadcasters who have made the necessary upgrades to provide the new service to viewers. OMVC is forecasting that Mobile DTV service will reach two-thirds of the viewing public over the next year, as many more stations add Mobile DTV capability to their transmission systems. And while the process is relatively straightforward, there are myriad technical issues that station engineering personnel must consider as they add Mobile DTV capability on a station-by-station basis,” said Anne Schelle, executive director of the Open Mobile Video Coalition of American broadcasters.

The session lineup includes:

• What’s the market for Mobile DTV? A discussion of the opportunity broadcasters have to better serve viewers and develop a new way to monetize their spectrum with Mobile DTV.

• Mobile DTV system implementation. No two stations are identical; each comes to Mobile DTV with different RF infrastructures and business requirements. This session explores different ways to make Mobile DTV a reality.

• All about conditional access. What is the Mobile DTV Trust Authority? How do broadcasters get keys? How do they manage conditional access keys? Find out during this session.

• Mobile DTV RF and transmission considerations – Part One. This session will deliver important technical information on: single frequency networks, optimizing Big Stick performance, antenna polarization considerations and performance, and UHF vs. VHS performance considerations.

• Understanding and implementing Electronic Service Guides.

• Mobile DTV RF and transmission considerations – Part Two. Mobile DTV signal propagation – a new model.

“We are proud to present this outstanding lineup of technical sessions to the television industry in partnership with the Open Mobile Video Coalition,” said Wayne Madden, publisher of Broadcast Engineering magazine. “Whether it’s in the pages of our magazine, online or at live events such as ‘Broadcast Engineering LIVE: Mobile DTV Tech Essentials,’ we are dedicated to providing the broadcast engineering community with the vital information it needs.”

Presenters at “Broadcast Engineering LIVE: Mobile DTV Tech Essentials, Rolling Out TV on the Go’’ will present expert knowledge in their area of specialty. They include: Jim Kutzner, Chief Engineer, PBS; Brett Jenkins, VP of Technology, ION Media; Victor Tawil, Senior VP, MSTV; Desiree Rodriguez, VP of Strategic Business Development, MobiTV; Jay Adrick, VP Broadcast Technology, Harris; Rich Chernock, CTO, Triveni Digital; Timothy Dodd, VP Media and Entertainment, Neustar; Dave Benco, National Key Account Manager, Rohde & Schwarz; Timothy Goodall, Regional Directors of Sale, Nagra; John Schadler, Director Advanced Antenna Systems Development, SPX Communications; Peter Mataga, CTO, Roundbox; Charles Cooper, Consulting Engineer, DuTreil, Lundin & Rackley; and Anne Schelle, Executive Director, OMVC.

