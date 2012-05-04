DirecTV moves beyond TV screen to develop new types of digital entertainment

DirecTV has launched a Digital Entertainment Products division devoted to creating digital entertainment across all mobile, tablet, web, native apps, third-party devices and video on-demand platforms.

Tony Goncalves, an executive with the company since in 2007, will head up the new division. He was a key player in securing DirecTV’s partnership with AT&T and led the team that closed the CenturyLink partnership.

In his most recent role as senior vice president of product management, he was responsible for working closely with the engineering group to deliver a strategic roadmap for the DirecTV’s new products and services and oversaw the team responsible for generating over $4 billion in annual revenue in pay-per view movies and events, sports packages and premium channels.

Goncalves will report to Mike White, DirecTV’s CEO, as the group looks for expansion opportunities across new digital platforms.

“As technology changes at a rapid pace, we must constantly challenge ourselves to think in new and creative ways to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said White. “This new group will enable DirecTV to remain at the forefront of our industry.”

Goncalves said the company has built a team that has the intelligence and creativity to not only keep pace with a rapidly changing industry but also go beyond that to build on the company’s current entertainment experience.

With about 20 million U.S customers, DirecTV recently launched “DirecTV Everywhere.” The service allows subscribers to access various content remotely and to set their DVRs. The company also offers customers a chance to access its “NFL Sunday Ticket” package through an online-only opportunity if they cannot receive DirecTV.