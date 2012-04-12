NAB 2012: Cloud computing conference
This all-day conference on Monday, April 16, will demonstrate how software developers are addressing two major concerns with respect to cloud-based solutions for video delivery—reliability and security.
Sessions will look at privacy issues, reliability questions and security concerns, advanced capabilities of cloud computing, the latest trends in the audio/video ecosystem of cloud computing and a look ahead to the future.
The sessions are designed for management, IT and production professionals tasked with the distribution and delivery of content.
