Preco to launch Logitek ROC audio control console in Europe

At IBC2011, Preco will make the European debut of the Logitek ROC audio control console.

Available in six-, 12-, 18- and 24-fader configurations, the ROC console is housed in a desktop or tabletop enclosure, which allows easy integration into permanent or temporary studios.

The control surface includes 100mm long-throw Penny & Giles faders, OLED source indicators and meters, and a suite of controls to maximize the Logitek’s JetStream audio-over-IP platform.

ROC fader modules include user-definable 16-character source labels on bright wide-angle displays. The labels support Unicode characters, including Chinese and Kanji. Bus buttons assign program and three auxiliary sends per fader. Each fader has a change button and cue button plus a softkey button that can be used for talkback or intercom. The console includes a built-in cue speaker and front-rail headphone monitor jacks.

