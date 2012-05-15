XOR Media takes over SeaChange Broadcast Group operations

Looking to capitalize on the well-established user base of SeaChange Broadcast Servers used for the storage and delivery of audio and video content as digital files, XOR Media, a newly established company announced in April, has officially taken over the business and customer support activities of the former division of SeaChange International.

XOR Media is based on Greenville, NH. It is being run as a privately held independent company and led by Zheng Gao, Chief Executive Officer and former president of SeaChange Broadcast. The new company said it will continue to development of media-centric, cloud-capable storage systems and associated video codec servers that address ingest and playout, production, digital media factories, media asset management, disaster recovery, and active near-line archives.

Gao said the new XOR Media, with over 150 design and support engineers, will provide media storage solutions that feature the company’s MediaClient codecs embedded into its simultaneous SAN/NAS Universal MediaLibrary storage architecture. The company will also continue to support legacy SeaChange MediaCluster server customers.

“We are taking an existing profitable business and enhancing it with increased investments in engineering and customers services,” said Gao, adding that all existing customer support agreements with SeaChange Broadcast will seamlessly transition to the new entity.

To ensure success, XOR Media will look to leverage the SeaChange Broadcast installed base of over 300 top-tier customers; 12,000 on-air channels; and 11 petabytes of managed media-centric data. The company has sales, services, and support facilities around the globe.

“The feedback we have from the industry on the institution of XOR Media as an independent company has been very encouraging,” Gao said.