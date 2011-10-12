RTS features RTS VLink Mobile

RTS featured the RTS VLink (Virtual Linked Intercom) system, a new, fully interconnected, DHCP-compliant virtual communications solution for RTS intercom systems, at IBC 2011.

Compatible with PC or Mac and optimized for use with mobile devices, RTS VLink enables remote users to interface with RTS matrix intercoms via the Internet using a simple application, allowing a new degree of control and flexibility from anywhere in the world. VLink supports SIP to provide enhanced connectivity.

Two RTS VLink systems are available: the basic RTS VLink-LE system consists of a standalone software/server-based intercom providing limited interconnect functionality into any existing audio feed; and the premium RTS VLink system, providing intelligent trunking links into an RTS intercom matrix for full support for RTS intercom alphas and matrix access for standard communications workflows.

VLink is fully compliant with the EBU Tech 3347 standard specifying the transport protocols, coding algorithms, encapsulation and signaling required to ensure interoperability in audio-over-IP production intercoms.