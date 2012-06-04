Sony’s Shapiro tapped to lead Professional Solutions Business

Sony Corp. is promoting 13-year company veteran Alec Shapiro to president of its Professional Solutions of America (PSA), effective July 1, and has named Toshihiko Ohnishi to lead its Professional Solutions Group (PSG) as deputy president. Mr. Ohnishi is the current president of PSA.

In his new role, Mr. Ohnishi will continue to globally expand Sony’s professional business, identifying new growth opportunities in strategic market segments, as he has for the past several years.

The company said Shapiro has been instrumental in launching several Sony professional formats and technologies during his time at Sony. Shapiro will oversee all PSA operations in the U.S., working closely with PSG management and with all groups across

Sony Electronics to grow the professional business. He will also sit on the Sony Electronics Executive Management Committee.

In addition to Shapiro’s responsibilities related to Sony’s professional video, audio and business-to-business technologies, he also manages the direction and strategy of Sony’s new Digital Motion Picture Center in Hollywood, which was launched this year as a comprehensive training and educational resource for production professionals.

Sony’s Professional Solutions Group (Japan) and Professional Solutions of America groups develop and manufacture video and audio technologies for a range of markets and applications. These include high-definition broadcast television and motion picture production, digital cinematography, digital cinema, medical, IP surveillance and security, visual imaging, digital signage, professional services, and a full line of video and audio software solutions. Sony professional technologies are also used by professionals in market segments including houses of worship, government, healthcare, education, and retail, among others.