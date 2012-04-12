NAB 2012: FCC Chairman and Members To Speak at NAB

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will address the NAB on Monday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. in Room N249 in his “A View from the Top” presentation. Genachowski has served as the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission since June 29, 2009 under President Obama.

FCC commissioners Mignon Clyburn, a Democrat, and Robert McDowell, a Republican, will also address the NAB on Tuesday, April 17, at 2:30 in Room N238 in “FCC Talk: A Conversation with the Commissioners.” NAB COO Christ Ornelas will interview the commissioners along with broadcasters.

Currently, there are only three FCC members, due to a hold-up of new nominations in the U.S. Senate.