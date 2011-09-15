Ensemble Designs offers 3-D support in Avenue router interface

Ensemble Designs announced a new 3-D support interface for its Avenue Flexible Matrix Router at IBC2011 in Amsterdam.

The router, geared toward use in broadcast and mobile applications, offers support for 3-D applications in that a 3-D left source and a 3-D right source can be tied together inside the unit.

The router has a new, special Pairing configuration that ties inputs or outputs together to support signals, such as Key & Fill, RGB444 Link A & B, or 3D Left & Right. Pairing associates a port to an existing Source or Destination assignment.

The Avenue router's real-time video thumbnails travel via Ethernet to the Router Control Panel, where they are displayed on a compact, high-resolution display. Only ports configured as Sources and Destinations appear on the 1RU panel, an iPad or Web browser.