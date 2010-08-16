Would you consider using Facebook for Customer Support?
As Facebook continues to balloon in size, so too do the audiences that find, “like” and engage with brands via their Facebook Pages. Customer service software maker Parature has released a Facebook application that will help brands enhance the quality of customer service they can provide via Facebook. Read the full article here...
