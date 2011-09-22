Pair of Gefen KVM switchers offers easy control over multiple systems

Gefen featured two new KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switchers at IBC2011 that allow users to save space on the desktop and cut excessive hardware costs without sacrificing access to data.

Both the 4 x 1 and the 8 x 1 DisplayPort KVM switchers are well suited for professionals who want to avoid a networked situation. Each gives a plug-and-play method of computer system integration while supporting high resolutions up to 2560 x 1600.

The 4 x 1 DisplayPort KVM Switcher provides access to four computers from the same monitor, using the same USB keyboard/mouse. It greatly increases the amount of computer data available at the desktop without networking.

The 8 x 1 DisplayPort KVM Switcher gives access to eight computers from the same monitor, using the same USB keyboard/mouse to expand the workspace.