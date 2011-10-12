Cache-A unveils Power-Cache Archive Server

Cache-A debuted a new high-performance Power-Cache Archive Server that combines Cache-A’s noted appliance functionality with more disk speed and better throughput at IBC2011.

Power-Cache combines a blend of LTO-5 tape drives, 8TB of RAID and 10Gb Ethernet technologies to provide digital media professionals with faster archive and retrieval transfers, as well as greater flexibility for staging content, making duplicate tape copies and working with Cache-A Library and Expansion units.

The compact 1RU Power-Cache Archive Server can control up to four LTO-5 drives with up to two concurrently at full speed. Library24 or Library48 options and a 1RU expansion chassis that can hold one or two LTO-5 tape drives can be connected in any combination.

To simplify the archiving of large projects, the Pro-Cache Library24 and Library 48 work with the Power-Cache or Pro-Cache5 to automate archival workflows and provide the ultimate in system flexibility.