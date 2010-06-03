Vaddio Launches New Product Lines, Including Furniture, at InfoComm 2010

New Furniture Systems, Cameras, Converters, In-Wall Enclosures, Tracking System all on Display at Booths C4749 and C4661

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (June 3, 2010) – Vaddio, the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty pan/tilt/zoom cameras and high-end camera control systems, will launch numerous new products at this year’s InfoComm 2010, June 9 - 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“To say we have been busy would be an understatement”, explained President of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “With 10 major products being launched, including our new furniture lines and our AutoTrak camera tracking system, we have a full suite of products for the videoconferencing and distance education markets.”

Vaddio’s new contemporary Furniture Systems for classrooms and videoconferencing applications will include Edge™ videoconferencing carts and Instrukt™ educational teaching stations. Both lines are designed to integrate modern form, function and style for any classroom, boardroom or training facility.

REVEAL IN-Wall cameras are Vaddio’s first architectural integrated PTZ cameras that allow the camera to blend into the wall of any sophisticated videoconferencing or presentation environment. The aesthetics of the camera’s design match large flat screen televisions, rear projection screens and other high-end video equipment. The camera box uses the depth of the wall cavity to recess the camera into the wall eliminating the camera’s extension into the room providing an attractive, finished look to the installation. There are two options for the camera glass: either clear or electro-chromatic. The electro-chromatic glass turns opaque and mutes video when the camera is turned off or by RS-232 command.

AutoTrak combines IR camera tracking and a wireless microphone into one easy to use system designed for the education and distance-learning marketplace. The instructor wears the IR lanyard, with an integrated microphone attached to a belt pack. An IR PTZ camera tracks the IR lanyard, sending commands to the Tracking PTZ camera, keeping the instructor framed in the shot, which becomes the high definition or standard definition video output.

Vaddio’s OneLINK revolutionary digital bus technology reduces the number of cables required in any videoconferencing or presentation installation. OneLINK is part of the Vaddio Cat. 5e Structured Media Cabling Standard for video, power and control over Cat. 5e, with one important difference: the OneLINK system passes power to the camera over Cat. 5e and provides a bi-directional control channel for RS-232 communication transmitting/receiving uncompressed digital video up to, and including, 1080p/60Hz all on a single Cat. 5e cable. The system is made for 12V DC PTZ cameras with digital outputs (HDMI 1.4 or DVI with an HDMI adapter) that use RS-232 for control, such as the TANDBERG Precision HD and Precision HD 1080p PTZ cameras.

The WallVIEW CCU HD-18 SDI and the WallVIEW HD-18 DVI/HDMI are new additions to the ClearVIEW HD-18 family of PTZ camera systems. Both are built around the ClearVIEW HD-18 high definition pan/tilt/zoom camera, with a 1/3-inch, 1.3 megapixel CCD imaging sensor, a glass multi-element wide dynamic zoom lens (18x optical), a tally light and 1.8-lux rating, providing superior images in a wide range of high definition video applications. The WallVIEW CCU HD-18 SDI is capable of HD-SDI or SDI video outputs, which transmits 3Gb/s single link HD-SDI digital video resolutions up to 1080p over a Cat. 5 cable. The Quick-Connect CCU enables the adjustment of color, gain, pedestal, gamma, chroma, knee and iris functions on the camera with the turn of a knob. WallVIEW HD-18 DVI/HDMI delivers simultaneous analog component video (YPbPr) and digital video (DVI-D or HDMI) outputs on separate connectors, ideal for multiple monitoring and large projection screens.

The new YPbPr to DVI-D Format Converter changes analog component video to DVI/HDMI video output. The converter works with ProductionVIEW HD, AutoPresenter, ControlVIEW XHD, CeilingVIEW HD or any other analog HD video source. Whether the output signal is 480i, 576i, 720p, 1080i or 1080p, video can be converted to a digital signal to work with a variety of third-party devices such as videoconferencing codecs and multi-format switchers.

For a demonstration of any of these products please stop by Booth # C4749 (Camera Systems) or #C4661 (Furniture Systems) at InfoComm 2010, June 9 - 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

