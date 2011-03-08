Digital Rapids 2011 NAB Show Preview

Booth # SL6010

Digital Rapids is bringing our complete range of tools and solutions for transforming and distributing media to the 2011 NAB Show, in booth number SL6010 (Lower South Hall). Digital Rapids connects content to opportunity, providing the leading tools, technology and expertise for bringing live and on-demand video to wider audiences and the latest viewing platforms.

Enabling superior multi-screen viewing experiences, powerful file-based workflows and efficient business-to-business content distribution, our solutions span video ingest, encoding, transcoding, management, streaming, playout and delivery.

In addition to exciting new products being unveiled for the first time at the show, we will feature some new products previewed late last year and new versions of our established solutions:

High-Volume, Automated, Multi-Screen Transcoding

Digital Rapids Transcode Manager(new version!) — A new version of our Digital Rapids Transcode Manager enterprise-class distributed media transcoding software will be unveiled, featuring new workflow capabilities and further extending Transcode Manager's superior scalability within facilities and beyond. Transcode Manager provides efficient management, automation and exceptional performance for top-quality media transformation between acquisition, production, archive and distribution formats. Transcoding huge volumes of clips daily for many of the world's largest studios and media organizations, Transcode Manager supports today's rapidly expanding multi-screen distribution opportunities with output format support for viewing platforms from mobile phones and tablets to game consoles and connected TVs.

Encoding and Streaming for Live Multi-Screen Delivery

StreamZ Live IP(new product!) — The new StreamZ Live IP offers the flexible, top-quality encoding and streaming capabilities of the StreamZ Live family in a dedicated configuration for transcoding live IP-based sources. StreamZ Live IP supports single or multi-program Transport Stream inputs with H.264 or MPEG-2 compressed video. StreamZ Live IP features the same flexible output capabilities as the award-winning StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive streaming encoder for reaching devices from mobile phones and tablets to PCs and connected TVs. Multiple StreamZ Live IP encoders can be combined with the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software for enterprise-class management, automation, monitoring and failover.

StreamZHD Live ABR — The industry's highest-quality Adaptive Bit Rate streaming system, StreamZHD Live ABR encodes and streams live HD and SD content in multiple simultaneous bit rates and resolutions for delivery through the latest generation of adaptive streaming technologies from Adobe, Apple and Microsoft. Adaptive bit rate delivery ensures that content consumers receive high-quality, seamless viewing experiences on PCs, mobile devices and over-the-top (OTT) television services even under dramatically changing bandwidth and playback conditions. StreamZHD Live ABR combines these technologies with superior performance, quality and enterprise-class management capabilities to form the ideal adaptive streaming platform.

TouchStream(new version!) — TouchStream portable live streaming appliances combine our renowned output quality and flexible features with unparalleled ease of use through an intuitive touch-screen interface. A new version of TouchStream will debut at NAB, featuring new remote management and control capabilities.

Versatile, Multi-Format Ingest & Encoding

StreamZHD(new version and new models!) — A new version of the software for our versatile StreamZHD multi-format, live and on-demand encoding system will be showcased, building on StreamZHD's industry-leading feature set with further extensions to its robust output, automation and workflow integration capabilities. StreamZHD provides unmatched quality, flexibility, format support, efficiency and automation for transforming media for applications from post production to multi-platform live and on-demand distribution. New models of StreamZHD will also debut, powered by extensions to the Flux family of video capture and pre-processing hardware cards.

B2B Content Delivery for Contribution and Distribution

MediaMesh(new version and new models!) — The MediaMesh content delivery system combines the robust Digital Rapids C2 delivery technology with flexible, full-featured receiving appliances, providing efficient transfer of file-based digital media between content providers, contributors, aggregators and distribution partners. Optimizing the delivery of HD, SD and Digital Cinema content over terrestrial IP networks and satellite, MediaMesh lets you deliver content from ad spots to syndicated series and long-form features over your existing connectivity with significant cost savings and an unmatched combination of speed, simplicity, security and flexibility. A new version will be unveiled at NAB, featuring new sending and contribution tools mirroring the robust capabilities of the MediaMesh RX receiving appliance.

We look forward to seeing you at the show!