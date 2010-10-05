DIGITAL NIRVANA TO INTRODUCE MONITORIQ 2.2 BROADCAST MONITORING SYSTEM AT CCW 2010

Powerful REST-based API Provides Simple, Open Web Interface

NEW YORK, NY (OCTOBER 5, 2010) – Digital Nirvana, Inc., a leading provider of media industry solutions, will be introducing its MonitorIQ 2.2 Broadcast Monitoring System (MonitorIQ BMS) at this year’s Content & Communications World (CCW) 2010 (Booth 1300).

MonitorIQ 2.2 features a powerful new REST API, which provides finer-grained access to a wide range of MonitorIQ capabilities and lets an application control the user experience. All resources and operation exposed by the REST API are accessible through URL's. In addition, simple or complex web applications can be easily developed using scripting languages such as Ruby, Python, Php, Perl or any other language that can use REST.

“We are very excited to be introducing MonitorIQ 2.2 at this year’s CCW show," says Hiren Hindocha, chief executive officer, Digital Nirvana. “The new capabilities of MonitorIQ 2.2 will now allow national cable and network television broadcasters to easily develop many new and innovative web applications. It will also allow users who leverage MonitorIQ to integrate multiple parts of its organization at various locations to comment and collaborate, creating smooth, cost-efficient workflows.”

The API allows third-party web app developers and solution providers to create applications that can leverage all the numerous features of MonitorIQ, such as recording, searching and the cut clip capability. Now, as an example of this powerful functionality, users could include the MonitorIQ Frame Editor after receiving an HD feed where the API segments the recording, and feeds that into an encoding server such as Rhozet's Carbon Coder, or a cloud-based service such as Encoding.com, to publish content in multiple formats supported by these platforms, all tightly integrated and automated.

"We are committed to providing the broadcasting industry with state-of-the-art monitoring solutions and the introduction of MonitorIQ 2.2 is a testament of Digital Nirvana's dedication,” adds Hindocha.

Content & Communications World (CCW) is the fall's premier conference and exhibition for media, entertainment and communications technology. CCW features business solutions for content creation, management and delivery, along with a range of satellite, fiber, and IP communications solutions. CCW will take place October 13 and 14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with robust, state-of-the-art knowledge management technologies. With extensive media industry expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with innovative product and service offerings. The industry-leading MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System from Digital Nirvana is a full-featured monitoring platform incorporating the most advanced capabilities available in an affordable, networked appliance. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Newark, California and has operations in multiple locations globally.

Further information is available at www.digital-nirvana.com.