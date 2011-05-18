FSR To Celebrate 30th Year Serving AV Industry At InfoComm 2011

InfoComm Booth # 1343

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at InfoComm 2011! The New Jersey-based manufacturer has announced plans to host a reception at 11 AM on Thursday, June 16th in Booth # 1343 to commemorate three decades of successfully supplying the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets with a full array of AV equipment, including switching and control products, and connectivity boxes.

Founded in 1981 by Bill Fitzsimmons, Jan Sandri, and Charles Rodriguez, FSR was established to fill the AV industry’s need for control modules and subsequently expanded with a suite of metal products specifically addressing the AV market. “Charles, then owner of AV Services - an NY/NJ-based AV integration company - partnered with the extremely talented engineer Bill Fitzsimmons and myself to design, manufacture and market dissolve units, power modules, relay controllers, audio attenuators, and more,” reminisced Sandri. “One of our first milestones was to bring the industry’s first multiplex control system to market.”

The Company credits its continuing success to its ability to identify customer needs and develop reasonably priced, operator-friendly products. In its early stages it provided a great deal of custom engineering, design and manufacturing for leading companies such as IBM, M&M, ECI and Allen Bradley. Today, its extremely popular series of connectivity units has grown from floor boxes, to wall, table and now ceiling boxes.

Sandri remains at the helm serving as president of the Woodland Park, NJ Company. The organization employs 100 people and maintains an extensive channel network and good working relationships with AV consultants around the world, as well as architects and engineers. Throughout the years Sandri has sustained an operating philosophy that includes giving back to the community on a local level by contributing much-needed merchandise to area school children, and being kind to the planet on a global scale. FSR strives to be as green as possible by using a lead-free process on all electronics, being an Energy Star Partner, and manufacturing products in the United States.

FSR was one of the first companies to join NSCA, and is still an active member. At InfoComm the Company is sponsoring the annual “Women in NSCA” reception to be held in the NSCA Zone, booth #543, at 3 PM on June 15.

“We’ve built a successful operation by taking an active role in the industry, listening to our customers, and serving the needs of both. Technical and sales support is always available from headquarters or our rep offices throughout the country. The rest, as they say, is history,” concluded Sandri.

