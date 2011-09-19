Fashion Icon Bruce Weber Chooses Christie MicroTiles at New York Fashion Week Launch Party

The crème de la crème of the fashion world were in New York City for Fashion Week and Christie® MicroTiles® were front and center at iconic photographer and filmmaker Bruce Weber’s launch party on September 8 for Fashion’s Night Out, celebrating his new website (launching October 10) and movie.

Weber, known for his imaginative advertising campaign work with Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Versace and Abercrombie & Fitch, among others, wanted his evocative film to reveal his message with clarity – and Weber chose Christie MicroTiles, with Christie Managed Services assisting with the installation. Surrounded by steel girders, rivets and lighting fixtures – generating an industrial backdrop – the five tall by five wide MicroTiles array (5 feet 4 inches high by 6 feet 4 inches wide) blended stylishly into the architecture, maximizing the impact of the content and providing the color matching, ultra-high resolution, and brightness required.

“I didn’t want the film to look pixilated in any way and the MicroTiles displayed the content exactly how I wanted it to look,” said Weber. “They fit elegantly into the architecture and were clearly superior to the other choices. MicroTiles provided exactly what we need.”

During the gala, Christie MicroTiles also served as the backdrop for Josh Cocktail, Loggy, and Big Red, the band behind the music in Weber’s film.

Jeff Grantz of Materials & Methods was the digital media consultant for the project and noted that Weber was adamant about maintaining a film-like quality to the presentation. “We considered other technologies but with the industrial brick and beam look, and the nostalgic authenticity of the film, the glassy, glossy display of those options wouldn’t have worked,” said Grantz. “We had exactly seven feet to work with and had to construct the array around big architectural lighting fixtures. Given the non-reflective surface of MicroTiles and their scalability, we were able to do it without any problems. The MicroTiles were true to what Weber was trying to say.”

Christie MicroTiles take digital signage to a new level with proven technology designed for maximizing image quality in high ambient light indoor environments. The world's top retail companies and advertising agencies use Christie because of its innovative approach in providing efficient digital display solutions that meet the most demanding requirements.

The modular flexibility of Christie MicroTiles provides numerous possibilities for retail in-store design window displays, event centers and architectural installations to create striking and tasteful visual displays in a variety of designs and settings. MicroTiles offer advanced color and image reproduction, the widest possible viewing angles, and a virtually seamless display wall, with only a 1mm gap between the tiles. The groundbreaking LED- and DLP®-based system, designed for long-term, reliable commercial use, contains no lamps or other consumable parts to replace.

“Christie MicroTiles are truly a step forward in digital display technology and it was a terrific experience to work with them. We hope to work together again with Christie Managed Services in the near future,” Weber concluded.